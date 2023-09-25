Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) versus Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Critical Review

Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Free Report) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Wanderport has a beta of -2.27, meaning that its share price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wanderport and Chefs’ Warehouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.35 $27.75 million $0.53 43.89

Analyst Ratings

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Wanderport.

This is a summary of current ratings for Wanderport and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.76%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Wanderport.

Profitability

This table compares Wanderport and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanderport N/A N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0.68% 13.40% 3.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Wanderport on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, such as custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

