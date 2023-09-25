Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.35 on Monday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

