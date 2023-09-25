Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.53.

WMG opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after buying an additional 399,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 1,963,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

