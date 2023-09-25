Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.13.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WAT opened at $269.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Waters has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1,719.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

