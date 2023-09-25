Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $7,952,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $8,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $269.00 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.61.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

