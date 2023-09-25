Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 226.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,008,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $269.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.