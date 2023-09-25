Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:WSO opened at $356.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $383.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

