Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

