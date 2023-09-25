WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

