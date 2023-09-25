Wedbush Comments on KB Home’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

KB Home Stock Up 0.4 %

KBH stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.