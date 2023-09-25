Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 113.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

