Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Head to Head Survey

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Titan Medical and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Titan Medical and Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.62 -$42.54 million ($0.13) -0.85 Westaim $10.68 million 34.06 $17.96 million $0.99 2.67

Westaim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -821.49% -115.43% Westaim 1,381.79% 35.74% 31.66%

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Westaim

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.