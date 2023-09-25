Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

