William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BLMN stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

