Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
