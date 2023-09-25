Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $59.73 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

