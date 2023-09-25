Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

