Xponance Inc. Buys 117 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $482.39 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,878 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

