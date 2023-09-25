Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

