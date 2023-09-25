Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $246.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,839 shares of company stock valued at $64,249,135. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

