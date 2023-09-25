Xponance Inc. Has $168.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

