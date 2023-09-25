Xponance Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

