Xponance Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $223.94 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 183.56 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

