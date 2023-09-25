Xponance Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 222.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,249 shares of company stock worth $9,328,627. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $247.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.33. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.