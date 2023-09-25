Xponance Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

