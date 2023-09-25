Xponance Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $168.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $167.67 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

