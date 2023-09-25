Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $194.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average is $179.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

