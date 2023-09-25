Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $227.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.57 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

