Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,021 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $305.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $209.96 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

