Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,088 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 322,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

KHC opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.