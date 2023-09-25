Xponance Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.22.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $201.11 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.87 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

