Xponance Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

