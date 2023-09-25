Xponance Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $388.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.72 and a 200-day moving average of $381.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

