Xponance Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,456.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $91,011,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

