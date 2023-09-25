Xponance Inc. Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

