Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.22 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

