Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $205.15 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

