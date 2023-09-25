Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

