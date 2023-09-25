Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.86. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $143.27 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $188.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after acquiring an additional 72,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

