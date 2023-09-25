Zacks Research Comments on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,602,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,783. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $12,216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 27.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.