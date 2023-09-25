Zacks Research Comments on Lear Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $19.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.05. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $132.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

