Zacks Research Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

