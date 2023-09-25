Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ZUMZ stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 279.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

