Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Our Latest Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.2 %

JBLU opened at $4.52 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.