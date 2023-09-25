Zacks Research Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $129.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.89. Middleby has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Middleby by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

