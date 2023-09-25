Zacks Research Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

