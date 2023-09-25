Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 52 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.