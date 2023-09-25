ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $58.63 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

