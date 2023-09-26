10,811 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

