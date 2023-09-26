4,472 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.29.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

KNSL opened at $425.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average is $352.93. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.35 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,146,439. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.